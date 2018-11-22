2-year term for ‘vicious’ assault on garda

A garda was hospitalised following an assault where he was punched three or four times and headbutted in the face.

Peter Matthews, aged 24, originally from Ballincollig who was living at apartment 2, 27 Leitrim St, Cork, at the time, was sentenced yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for assault causing harm to Garda Conor Manton.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said it was a vicious assault by Matthews and even after his arrest, he had the temerity to suggest Garda Manton was the aggressor.

The judge said there was a somewhat muted apology from the accused at this stage but said he viewed it in light of the previous contention by the accused that the victim was the aggressor.

Judge O’Callaghan said gardaí did not expect to be treated differently to their fellow citizens.

A sentence of three years, with the last year suspended, was imposed on the accused.

Sgt Ray Dunne testified that Garda Manton was on patrol in Cork City and was returning to Anglesea St Garda Station when he encountered four people in an argument at the junction of Union Quay and Anglesea St.

Garda Manton became suspicious and decided to search Matthews and a second man.

READ MORE: Irish man dies after being assaulted in New York

Silver paper was found on the second man and at this stage, Matthews became aggressive.

Garda Manton went to arrest Matthews and used his radio to call for assistance.

When this matter came before the courts initially, Garda Shane Coakley testified: “Garda Manton’s radio went flying [before he could complete the call for back-up].

"Detective Sgt Clodagh O’Sullivan was passing by, by pure luck. She was able to grab the radio and call for assistance and the armed support unit arrived.

"When I arrived on the scene, there was a considerable amount of blood and Mr Matthews was arrested by Garda Keith Mills.

“Garda Manton was quite shook. He had a broken nose and considerable swelling.”