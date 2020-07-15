News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

2 more deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland

2 more deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 05:51 PM

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre today announced 2 more people have died from COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,748 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 14th July, the HPSC also announced another 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 25,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday and will meet again this Thursday to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19. "

“We are at a sensitive stage in the pandemic - this requires caution and collective effort to hold firm and keep the virus suppressed in the community. Continue to follow public health advice.”

READ MORE

No new Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland and mandatory facemasks 'under review'

More on this topic

Government to defer reopening of pubs until August 10Government to defer reopening of pubs until August 10

1,000 patients transferred to Covid-19 nursing homes in first three months of pandemic1,000 patients transferred to Covid-19 nursing homes in first three months of pandemic

Coronavirus: 14 new cases and two more deaths confirmedCoronavirus: 14 new cases and two more deaths confirmed

Cork and Dublin airport operator Daa has credit rating reduced due to Covid uncertaintyCork and Dublin airport operator Daa has credit rating reduced due to Covid uncertainty

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up