2 more deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre today announced 2 more people have died from COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,748 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 14th July, the HPSC also announced another 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 25,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday and will meet again this Thursday to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19. "

“We are at a sensitive stage in the pandemic - this requires caution and collective effort to hold firm and keep the virus suppressed in the community. Continue to follow public health advice.”