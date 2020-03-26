€1m Lotto win in Cork despite Covid lockdown

Now for some good news - a €1m Lotto ticket has been sold in Cork.

And while the champagne celebrations may be on ice for a few weeks during the lockdown, the cash can still be collected from Lottery HQ once special arrangements are agreed.

The National Lottery has confirmed this afternoon that the €1m Daily Millions-winning ticket was sold in Rochestown yesterday.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Murphy’s Centra store in Rochestown.

Store owner Terry Murphy said it was great to get some good news for a change.

"We needed some good news in the town as all of the conversations here have been about the virus so we’ll have something new and exciting to talk about now and knowing that one of our customers has a massive smile on their face with a €1m ticket in their hand is absolutely priceless for me,” he said.

“My dad, Bill and I established the store over 35 years ago from a green field site and since then, we have seen a lot of changes in the business but nobody could have predicted the situation we are in now.

"As a local retailer, my only priority is the safety of my customers and my employees.

"With the help of our store manager, Mary McGroarty and all of the wonderful staff, we have worked tirelessly to install systems in the shop to ensure we are operating in an environment that protects everybody while providing essential services to our customers.

With this €1m Daily Million win, it really is an extra bonus knowing that our efforts have been even more worthwhile with somebody, possibly in the locality becoming a millionaire overnight.

"We certainly wish them all the very best with their win.”

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2pm Daily Million Draw were: 05, 18, 30, 35, 36, 38 and the bonus number was 08.

The National Lottery is now appealing to all its Daily Million players in Rochestown to check their tickets.

The country's latest millionaire should sign the back of their ticket and contact the Lottery's claims team on 1800 666 222 or 01 836 4444 to make specific arrangements to collect their cash.

“All National Lottery prizes over €15,000 must be claimed at National Lottery HQ on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre.

"In light of the current circumstances, we are encouraging all of our lucky winners who have won prizes exceeding €15,000 to arrange an appointment by contacting our claims team," a spokesperson said.