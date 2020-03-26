News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€1m Lotto win in Cork despite Covid lockdown

€1m Lotto win in Cork despite Covid lockdown
ational Lottery player in Rochestown, Co. Cork wins the €1 million top prize in the Daily Million game. Manager of the Centra store in Rochestown, Mary McGroarty (left) celebrates with store owner, Terry Murphy (right.) All Cork players have now been urged to check their tickets to see if they are the winners of this prize
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 01:45 PM

Now for some good news - a €1m Lotto ticket has been sold in Cork.

And while the champagne celebrations may be on ice for a few weeks during the lockdown, the cash can still be collected from Lottery HQ once special arrangements are agreed.

The National Lottery has confirmed this afternoon that the €1m Daily Millions-winning ticket was sold in Rochestown yesterday.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Murphy’s Centra store in Rochestown.

Store owner Terry Murphy said it was great to get some good news for a change.

"We needed some good news in the town as all of the conversations here have been about the virus so we’ll have something new and exciting to talk about now and knowing that one of our customers has a massive smile on their face with a €1m ticket in their hand is absolutely priceless for me,” he said.

“My dad, Bill and I established the store over 35 years ago from a green field site and since then, we have seen a lot of changes in the business but nobody could have predicted the situation we are in now.

"As a local retailer, my only priority is the safety of my customers and my employees.

READ MORE

#CoronavirusSolidarity diary: Doctors at home and abroad answering Ireland's Call

"With the help of our store manager, Mary McGroarty and all of the wonderful staff, we have worked tirelessly to install systems in the shop to ensure we are operating in an environment that protects everybody while providing essential services to our customers.

With this €1m Daily Million win, it really is an extra bonus knowing that our efforts have been even more worthwhile with somebody, possibly in the locality becoming a millionaire overnight.

"We certainly wish them all the very best with their win.”

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2pm Daily Million Draw were: 05, 18, 30, 35, 36, 38 and the bonus number was 08.

The National Lottery is now appealing to all its Daily Million players in Rochestown to check their tickets.

The country's latest millionaire should sign the back of their ticket and contact the Lottery's claims team on 1800 666 222 or 01 836 4444 to make specific arrangements to collect their cash.

“All National Lottery prizes over €15,000 must be claimed at National Lottery HQ on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre.

"In light of the current circumstances, we are encouraging all of our lucky winners who have won prizes exceeding €15,000 to arrange an appointment by contacting our claims team," a spokesperson said.

READ MORE

Reach out to older people who are not tech savvy, says MEP

More on this topic

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €7mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €7m

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...


LottoRochestownCorkTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Murphy defends rent freeze and eviction ban as 'things we couldn’t do in normal times'Murphy defends rent freeze and eviction ban as 'things we couldn’t do in normal times'

Man in critical condition after fall from building in WaterfordMan in critical condition after fall from building in Waterford

Two men die in Meath house fireTwo men die in Meath house fire

INMO: HSE needs to act 'a lot faster' on pay for student nursesINMO: HSE needs to act 'a lot faster' on pay for student nurses


Lifestyle

The Menu continues to offer his weekly column as an Irish food community bulletin board to, where possible, enable the evolution of alternative safe-selling business practices.The Menu: a bulletin board for Irish foodies

This season’s colours and cuts mix up the wardrobe-staple trench, says Prudence Wade.From old classics to new twists – how this year is doing trench coats

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »