€1m EuroMillions winner intends to spoil family for Christmas before telling them about win

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 01:59 PM

A Dublin man has promised to absolutely spoil his family rotten this Christmas after he won €1,005,000 in the EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ 11 days ago.

He has yet to tell his family and instead plans to thoroughly enjoy the Christmas period before he lets them in on his secret.

He said: “Absolutely nobody knows yet. I still haven’t told a soul because to be honest, I’m completely overwhelmed by the enormity of this win.

"From the very second that I checked my ticket, I knew there was something different about it.

"I was absolutely over the moon when I noticed that I had one of the winning raffle numbers for the €5,000 prize - only to find out that I’d also won an extra €1 million. It’s absolutely amazing.”

The Dubliner bought his winning ticket at Paul’s Newsagent’s in the Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre in Finglas, Dublin 11.

He than won the prize on Friday, December 6.

He said: “There is a lot of responsibility coming into a sum of money like this.

It should be life-changing and that’s what I intend it to be. I don’t want to make a big announcement to everybody and immediately start spending like a millionaire.

"I have some meetings organised with the bank so they will put me on the right path to spending wisely.

"In the meantime however, I intend to put some of the money away for Christmas and spoil my family in a way that they don’t think that I’ve won a million euro.”

