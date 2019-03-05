NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

1kg of herbal cannabis with €20,000 street value seized at Dublin Mail Centre

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 05:14 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Revenue officers at the Dublin Mail Centre today seized 1kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000.

The drugs were concealed in two parcels labelled as ‘diaries’ and discovered with the help of Revenue detector dog Bailey.

The drugs, which originated in South Africa were destined for an address in North Dublin City.

In a separate routine operation yesterday, Revenue officers at the Portlaoise Mail Centre seized 9kgs of Khat with an estimated street value of €4,500.

In a separate routine operation yesterday, Revenue officers at the Portlaoise Mail Centre seized 9kgs of Khat with an estimated street value of €4,500.

The Khat was discovered in a parcel that originated in Ethiopia and was destined for an address in Dublin City Centre.

Revenue said Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

The seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting drug importations.

