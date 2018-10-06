€1bn windfall to help fund a host of budget giveaways

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Elaine Loughlin

A global tax clampdown on multinational firms has given the Government an extra €1bn this year to fill the rainy day fund, plug the health service financial black hole, and pay for a string of Budget 2019 giveaways.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed the windfall last night, despite warning that €700m of the extra money is a “one-off” that will not be repeated in future years.

Mr Donohoe said Ireland’s corporation tax intake this year will be €9.5bn — €1bn more than planned — due to “international accountancy changes” hitting the world’s biggest firms.

Coupled with a €175m underspend in some departments and a €200m bump in PRSI returns, he said a large chunk of the remaining €300m will be used to plug the expected €700m black hole in health service funding this year.

Mr Donohoe also confirmed half of the €1bn will be paid into the rainy day fund.

He made the comments as the Irish Examiner separately learned Fianna Fáil has won a battle to pump up the affordable housing scheme budget by €200m.

Mr Donohoe stressed that Budget 2019 will be balanced, but it is understood that up to €200m will be set aside for rollout of an affordable housing scheme that would see homes sold at below delivery cost.

The €75m Serviced Sites Fund, which lets local authorities get land ready for affordable housing, is likely to be increased to €200m — with the policy potentially spread out over two years.

The deal would force prices to be below delivery cost, meaning some three-bed homes could be sold for under €200,000. Instead of setting specific rates depending on the house type or area, those qualifying for the new scheme will be charged the cost of building the unit minus the cost of servicing the land, with money from the Serviced Sites Fund bridging the difference.

A reduction in the 4.75% USC rate and changes to the marginal rate of income tax are also on the cards, said sources, while the special 9% Vat rate for the hospitality sector will return to 13.5%.

The figures emerged as Mr Donohoe also confirmed the social welfare Christmas bonus will be fully restored and that despite the Brexit threat, he expects Ireland to run a surplus budget from 2020 onwards.