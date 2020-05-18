News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

€1bn spent on wage subsides during Covid-19 pandemic

€1bn spent on wage subsides during Covid-19 pandemic
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Monday, May 18, 2020 - 12:53 PM

Almost a billion euro has been paid to subsidise wages benefiting nearly half a million workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest figures from the Department of Social Protection come as some workplaces reopen today and as small numbers of employees continue to move off emergency welfare and back onto wage schemes.

Department of Taoiseach assistant secretary general Liz Canavan outlined how 585,000 people who were unemployed last week would receive their weekly payment of €350 under the COVID-19 pandemic unemployment payments scheme.

The payment will be available in their nominated bank account or post office tomorrow, and the overall value of the weekly payment is in the region of €202 million.

People moving off the emergency pandemic welfare payment and back to work are being advised to close claims the day they return to work and to notify authorities.

She said that the wage subsidy scheme now covered 54,400 employers since March and had been claimed by 467,600 workers.

“The cumulative value of payments made to employers under the scheme is 977 million,” said Ms Canavan during a briefing.

Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle road worthiness testing network will reopen today for vehicles with a test due date prior to the 28th of March.

Test centres will make specific arrangements and also ensure there are no risks to spreading the virus, it was added.

READ MORE

Witnesses at Covid committee can give video evidence from another room in Leinster House

More on this topic

Caricaturist gets abuse over Tony Holohan drawingCaricaturist gets abuse over Tony Holohan drawing

FIFA announces charity match to raise funds for fight against Covid-19FIFA announces charity match to raise funds for fight against Covid-19

Coronavirus lockdown could be eased in Scotland from end of monthCoronavirus lockdown could be eased in Scotland from end of month

Zappone to face Dáil questions over collapse of childcare scheme for frontline workersZappone to face Dáil questions over collapse of childcare scheme for frontline workers


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Covid-19CoronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up