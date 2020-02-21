€19m Hellfire Club visitor centre will not have adverse impact on wildlife - survey

A controversial visitor centre, planned for the Dublin Mountains, will not have an adverse impact on protected wildlife and habitats.

That is according to a new survey as part of proposals for the development at the Hellfire Club.

This plan by South Dublin County Council involves spending €19m on a visitor centre, shop, walkers lounge and changing facilities at the popular Hellfire Club near Rathfarnham.

But a number of groups, including local residents, are opposed to the proposal which has been described as a vanity project.

The new survey was carried out following concerns from An Bord Pleanála about the impact it would have on Merlin, a bird of prey in the area.

However, the council says the new report has concluded that the centre would not adversely affect the integrity of the Wicklow Mountains Special Protection Area, according to the Herald.

But acknowledged measures were needed to prevent an impact on the species of bird.