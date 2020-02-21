News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€19m Hellfire Club visitor centre will not have adverse impact on wildlife - survey

€19m Hellfire Club visitor centre will not have adverse impact on wildlife - survey
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 07:29 AM

A controversial visitor centre, planned for the Dublin Mountains, will not have an adverse impact on protected wildlife and habitats.

That is according to a new survey as part of proposals for the development at the Hellfire Club.

This plan by South Dublin County Council involves spending €19m on a visitor centre, shop, walkers lounge and changing facilities at the popular Hellfire Club near Rathfarnham.

But a number of groups, including local residents, are opposed to the proposal which has been described as a vanity project.

The new survey was carried out following concerns from An Bord Pleanála about the impact it would have on Merlin, a bird of prey in the area.

However, the council says the new report has concluded that the centre would not adversely affect the integrity of the Wicklow Mountains Special Protection Area, according to the Herald.

But acknowledged measures were needed to prevent an impact on the species of bird.

READ MORE

1,000 healthcare workers to strike over pay restoration

More on this topic

Jackass penguin talk is similar to humansJackass penguin talk is similar to humans

Time to give nature free rein once againTime to give nature free rein once again

Gomera: beautiful walking trails and a bohemian lifeGomera: beautiful walking trails and a bohemian life

David Attenborough to present new series about the planetDavid Attenborough to present new series about the planet


TOPIC: Nature

More in this Section

Methadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study findsMethadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study finds

John Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documentsJohn Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documents

Court upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaineCourt upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaine

Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutesGardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes


Lifestyle

March is the perfect time to take action when it comes to your lawn, writes Peter DowdallGrassroots campaign: Take action in your lawn

Robin Maharaj, director at Kilkenny Architectural Salvage and AntiquesRobin Maharaj: ‘If you take a longterm view you won’t go wrong’

Fond recollections of a legend, an industry titan comes to Cork, Grimes' new album impresses critics, and Cork French Film Festival announces its lineup, writes Des O'DriscollScene and Heard: ‘Fail we may, sail we must’

Irish Examiner arts editor Des O'Driscoll picks his top gigs from the weekend's event, at venues around Cork City.Right Here, Right Now: this weekend's highlights

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »