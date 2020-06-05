News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
1947 law may be used to tackle spate of house parties

Magazine Road & Surrounding Area Residents Association members protesting about a spate of house parties. Picture: Denis Minihane
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, June 05, 2020 - 06:20 AM

A 1947 law could be used to tackle lockdown house parties, it emerged last night, as the chief medical officer expressed concerns about such gatherings.

Tony Holohan said while there has been a lot of focus on gatherings on beaches and parks, the organisation of house parties and the “unseen activity in ordinary houses” is a continuing cause of concern for the NPHET team.

“House parties are being organised with abandon it would seem to me as though we weren’t in the midst of a pandemic — that is a continuing cause for concern.”

His comments came after a tense confrontation in Cork City yesterday between two men and the young occupants of a house where there was clear evidence of a recent house party.

The house on Glasheen Rd is close to where residents first raised complaints last weekend about “Magaluf and J1-style house parties” in several rented properties in the city’s university precinct — some attended by up to 60 young people at a time.

Residents called on the Government to give gardaí stronger powers to deal with the activity.

Now, trainee solicitor, Sarah McNulty, of Cantillons, has identified legislation she says could help — the Health Act 1947.

“The act creates a general legal duty to take precautions against infecting others with disease,” she said.

It gives power to health officials — now the HSE — to enter any premises at any reasonable time to investigate any suspected breach of regulations made under the Act, including the Covid-19 regulations, and if access to a property is refused, forced entry is legally permissible.

“Given the protection afforded to the home of the citizen, under the Constitution, it is understandable that the gardaí will tread carefully, but if there are 40 students at a party in a rental house creating a health hazard for other citizens, the public interest must prevail,” Ms McNulty said.

