€190m EuroMillions jackpot won; Irish players scoops €500,000 in Plus draw

The €190m EuroMillions jackpot has been won.
The winning ticket was sold in the UK.
Four Irish players won €3,800 by matching four numbers and two Lucky Stars.
The numbers drawn were 7, 10, 15, 44, 49 and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 12.
One Irish player won €500,000 in the Plus draw.
The numbers drawn were 4, 5, 14, 15 and 16.
The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
There were no winners of the Daily Million top prize.
In total, over 203,000 players in Ireland won prizes.