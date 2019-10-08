€190m EuroMillions jackpot won; Irish players scoops €500,000 in Plus draw

The €190m EuroMillions jackpot has been won.

The winning ticket was sold in the UK.

Four Irish players won €3,800 by matching four numbers and two Lucky Stars.

The numbers drawn were 7, 10, 15, 44, 49 and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 12.

One Irish player won €500,000 in the Plus draw.

The numbers drawn were 4, 5, 14, 15 and 16.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.