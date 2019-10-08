News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€190m EuroMillions jackpot won; Irish players scoops €500,000 in Plus draw

€190m EuroMillions jackpot won; Irish players scoops €500,000 in Plus draw
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 09:23 PM

The €190m EuroMillions jackpot has been won.

The winning ticket was sold in the UK.

Four Irish players won €3,800 by matching four numbers and two Lucky Stars.

The numbers drawn were 7, 10, 15, 44, 49 and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 12.

One Irish player won €500,000 in the Plus draw.

The numbers drawn were 4, 5, 14, 15 and 16.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, October 08, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There were no winners of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 31
    • 33
    • 35
    • 34


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 11
    • 16
    • 23
    • 35
    • 36
    • 32


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €190,000,000

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the UK. In total, over 203,000 players in Ireland won prizes.

    • 7
    • 10
    • 15
    • 44
    • 49
    • 3
    • 12


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

READ MORE

One of three EuroMillions Plus winners 'thought we were sharing the €500,000 prize'

More on this topic

One of three EuroMillions Plus winners 'thought we were sharing the €500,000 prize'One of three EuroMillions Plus winners 'thought we were sharing the €500,000 prize'

Dublin store celebrates selling €2.5m EuroMillions ticket as search for winner continues Dublin store celebrates selling €2.5m EuroMillions ticket as search for winner continues

Irish ticket wins €2.5m in EuroMillions drawIrish ticket wins €2.5m in EuroMillions draw

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...


TOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

#Budget 2020: Watch as Irish Examiner political team look ahead to this afternoon's budget#Budget 2020: Watch as Irish Examiner political team look ahead to this afternoon's budget

Keeping Northern Ireland in customs union ‘beyond crazy’ – DUPKeeping Northern Ireland in customs union ‘beyond crazy’ – DUP

#Budget2020: TDs and senators briefed amid fears of backlash over higher carbon taxes and delayed benefits#Budget2020: TDs and senators briefed amid fears of backlash over higher carbon taxes and delayed benefits

Boy, 2, who cut himself after creche fall while washing his hands wins €32k in damagesBoy, 2, who cut himself after creche fall while washing his hands wins €32k in damages


Lifestyle

This is a bit embarrassing but I have always gotten little blackheads and white bumps between my breasts. They’re tiny, and they’re not even red, but is there anything I can do about them? — Kate, Co. MayoSkin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spots

Poor old Luigi! The brother of Mario barely ever gets a mention — but he does get a mansion.GameTech: Scarily good fun in Luigi's mansion

Participants and organisers at dance classes in Cork Migrant Centre tell Ellie O’Byrne how it’s a win-win set-up for all concernedPutting their best foot forward - Migrants in Cork bonding through dance

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »