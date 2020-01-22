News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

190 tonnes of marine litter taken from sea last year

190 tonnes of marine litter taken from sea last year
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 07:31 AM

190 tonnes of marine litter, including nets, plastic and wood was taken from the sea by Irish fishermen last year.

More than 230 vessels from are now involved in the voluntary 'Fishing for Litter' scheme, which then sorts and recycles the rubbish where possible.

Of the 12 ports involved, Kilmore Quay took in the most litter in 2019 with 35 tonnes followed by Castletownbere with 33 tonnes and then Dunmore East with 22 tonnes.

In the previous year, Castletownbere brought in 48 tonnes of marine litter followed by Dingle with 19 tonnes and Dunmore East with 10.

Since 2015, Irish fishermen have voluntarily hauled in 422 tonnes of marine litter, which is then collected for disposal or to be recycled.

190 tonnes of marine litter taken from sea last year

"Fishing for Litter is effectively a retrieval programme of marine litter from the marine environment," said Catherine Barrett who works for Bord Iascaigh Mhara which runs the programme.

"This marine litter would be on the seabed which makes the fishermen quite unique in accessing this litter which is on the bottom.

"We have a network of 12 ports and between them we have 95% of the boats participating."

Terry Kelly who works for the Harbour Master in Howth says that you could bring in anything.

"Trees are brought in on a regular basis, planks of timber that come off of ships, anything that falls off a ship.

"Wheelie bins come in sometimes."

READ MORE

Rise in pupils without proper homes

More on this topic

Waste and litter offences lead to 850 environmental prosecutions in 2018Waste and litter offences lead to 850 environmental prosecutions in 2018

Over 850 people brought to court for breaking waste or litter laws in 2018Over 850 people brought to court for breaking waste or litter laws in 2018

Linda Krueger: Biodiversity is not just for environmentalistsLinda Krueger: Biodiversity is not just for environmentalists

Bog restoration programme receives €2m in funding Bog restoration programme receives €2m in funding


TOPIC: Environment

More in this Section

Man who left former partner unconscious in pool of blood after beating during safety order breach gets three yearsMan who left former partner unconscious in pool of blood after beating during safety order breach gets three years

Election 2020: How do I register to vote?Election 2020: How do I register to vote?

Family of pregnant woman kept alive over Eighth Amendment worries seek €3.3m damages over her deathFamily of pregnant woman kept alive over Eighth Amendment worries seek €3.3m damages over her death

Waterford Cllrs agree to self-regulate their social media accounts Waterford Cllrs agree to self-regulate their social media accounts


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

If you're down in the epidermal dumps, exfoliation, hydration and decongesting is what you need.The Skin Nerd: How to prep and pep that played-out January skin

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

“Finish him!” It’s one of the most famous lines in video games – in fact, they pretty much built the entire series around it. Mortal Kombat is notorious for brutal finishing moves, in which the characters kill off their opponents in horrific (and often humourous) fashion.Game Tech: Mortal line lives on in the cinema

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »