19 dogs rescued from Co Meath property by ISPCA

Pictures: ISPCA
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 11:57 AM

19 dogs including six puppies have been rescued from a property in Co Meath.

The ISPCA has taken thirteen adult pointer dogs, along with the puppies, into its care.

Two of the dogs are heavily pregnant, five had eye issues requiring corrective surgery and are currently recovering.

Others are described as nervous, unsocialised and had no lead training but are adjusting with the assistance of a dog behaviourist.

Some of the dogs are reported to be in good health.

The dogs were transported to the National Animal Centre for care and rehabilitation.

Wicklow SPCA offered to help with kennel space by taking two of the dogs as the ISPCA's three animal centres are now full to capacity.

"What began three years ago when two stray dogs arrived at a property quickly escalated into a situation that got out of control due to the lack of neutering or spaying," said ISPCA inspector Elaine Reynolds.

"The dogs continued to breed and the owner was unable to cope with nineteen animals and more puppies on the way so, when the ISPCA got involved, we stepped in to prevent the dogs and puppies suffering.”

The ISPCA is appealing to dog owners to have their animals spayed or neutered.

Ms Reynolds said that the dogs are sweet-natured and are coming along very well.

She believes that they will make great additions to the families who adopt them.

