18-year-old killed, four injured in Co Down crash

By Press Association
Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 01:19 PM

An 18-year-old man died and four other young people were injured in a car crash in Co Down.

The single vehicle collision involving a blue Volkswagen Bora happened on the Hilltown Road close to the village of Kilcoo at around 2.30am on Saturday.

The four injured in the crash - two males and two females - were taken to hospital for treatment. One of the males was described as being in a critical condition in hospital.

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling on the road in the early hours who might have seen a blue Volkswagen or who has dash-cam footage to come forward.

South Down MP Chris Hazzard expressed his condolences.

"The local community was shocked and saddened to learn of the death of an 18-year-old man in a collision on the Hilltown Road in Kilcoo in the early hours of Saturday morning," said the Sinn Fein representative.

"Four other people were injured in this incident and were taken to hospital and I hope they make a full recovery.

"My thoughts are with the friends and family of this young man and all who knew him at this sad and tragic time."

