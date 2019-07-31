18 months added to Cork drug dealer's sentence after heroin found at his home

A drug dealer who was caught with more than €3,000 worth of heroin at his home in Cork had another 18 months added to a sentence he was serving for similar offences today.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed the consecutive sentence of three years with half of it suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today on Kieran O’Regan of 2 Greenfields, Model Farm Road, Cork.

Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan gave evidence in court that on September 26, 2018, gardaí obtained a warrant to search the defendant’s home.

They recovered just over €3,100 worth of Diamorphine (heroin) at the house at a time when nobody was present in the house. Two days later O’Regan presented himself at Togher garda station for questioning in relation to the matter and he made full admissions to holding the drug for an unnamed person.

Earlier this year the accused man was sentenced to six years with the last year suspended for multiple drugs offences.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “He has been an addict over a long time. At the moment he is unable to work his way out of it. In prison he is attending a counsellor and school.

When he was out this addiction had somewhat overwhelmed him and he was being used by others.

"He has moved on since then but possibly only because he is in jail. There had been an inability to take help.”

Peter O’Flynn defence barrister said O’Regan’s family were standing by the 40-year-old because he was finally taking steps to turn his life around.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said that the most serious drugs offence to which the accused pleaded guilty carried a ten-year mandatory minimum sentence but he said that exceptional circumstances in O’Regan’s case enabled him to depart from that and to impose a total sentence of six years with the last year suspended.

In the case earlier this year there was evidence of being caught on August 17, 2017 with cocaine worth €22,000 and cannabis worth almost €5,000. And there was evidence that on February 13, 2018 he had €9,500 worth of cannabis. And finally on May 24 he had €7,000 worth of heroin in his car.