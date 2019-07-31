News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

18 months added to Cork drug dealer's sentence after heroin found at his home

18 months added to Cork drug dealer's sentence after heroin found at his home
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 06:43 PM

A drug dealer who was caught with more than €3,000 worth of heroin at his home in Cork had another 18 months added to a sentence he was serving for similar offences today.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed the consecutive sentence of three years with half of it suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today on Kieran O’Regan of 2 Greenfields, Model Farm Road, Cork.

Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan gave evidence in court that on September 26, 2018, gardaí obtained a warrant to search the defendant’s home.

They recovered just over €3,100 worth of Diamorphine (heroin) at the house at a time when nobody was present in the house. Two days later O’Regan presented himself at Togher garda station for questioning in relation to the matter and he made full admissions to holding the drug for an unnamed person.

Earlier this year the accused man was sentenced to six years with the last year suspended for multiple drugs offences.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “He has been an addict over a long time. At the moment he is unable to work his way out of it. In prison he is attending a counsellor and school.

When he was out this addiction had somewhat overwhelmed him and he was being used by others.

"He has moved on since then but possibly only because he is in jail. There had been an inability to take help.”

Peter O’Flynn defence barrister said O’Regan’s family were standing by the 40-year-old because he was finally taking steps to turn his life around.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said that the most serious drugs offence to which the accused pleaded guilty carried a ten-year mandatory minimum sentence but he said that exceptional circumstances in O’Regan’s case enabled him to depart from that and to impose a total sentence of six years with the last year suspended.

In the case earlier this year there was evidence of being caught on August 17, 2017 with cocaine worth €22,000 and cannabis worth almost €5,000. And there was evidence that on February 13, 2018 he had €9,500 worth of cannabis. And finally on May 24 he had €7,000 worth of heroin in his car.

READ MORE

Johnson ‘puzzled’ to hear there is no portrait of the British Queen at Stormont House

More on this topic

Mother 'feels so guilty for not seeing what was going on' as ex is jailed for daughter's rapeMother 'feels so guilty for not seeing what was going on' as ex is jailed for daughter's rape

Former psychic jailed for charges including money laundering of €1.6m Former psychic jailed for charges including money laundering of €1.6m

Cork man jailed for 'vicious and unprovoked' assault on man on crutchesCork man jailed for 'vicious and unprovoked' assault on man on crutches

Man jailed for 'violently' pushing elderly Cork man to ground 'in a fit of temper'Man jailed for 'violently' pushing elderly Cork man to ground 'in a fit of temper'

CourtCorkTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane

Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’

Johnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in DublinJohnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin

Pat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour developmentPat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour development


Lifestyle

It’s time to spare a thought for those who didn’t decide to bring kids into the world, says Sam Wylie-Harris.This is what non-parents are thinking when surrounded by children during the summer holidays

So you thought Scandi chic was a modern trend? Kya deLongchamps introduces the original 18th-century versionInteriors: Scandi chic has been around for longer than you might think

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallPopularity of climbers like clematis scales new heights

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »