18 in hospital following collision involving bus and truck on Dublin to Derry road

18 people were taken to hospital, one with a serious injury, after a collision involving a bus and a truck on the main Dublin to Derry road near Castleblayney, county Monaghan.

Gardaí confirmed today that the collision happened around 12 noon.

While 18 people were taken to hospital, one was said to have a serious but non-life threatening injury, some had other non-life threatening injuries and some were taken for examination.

A number of ambulances responded and paramedics treated people at the scene.

The exact number of people involved was put at between 29 and 30.

Gardaí say they are investigating the cause and confirmed the bus was travelling from Letterkenny, Co Donegal to Dublin Airport.

The N2 was closed for a number of hours.