Home»Breaking News»ireland

18 drops of blood led from taxi door to where driver's body was found, court hears

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 01:26 PM

A Louth murder trial has heard there were 18 droplets of blood leading from a taxi driver’s car to where his body was located.

24-year-old Joseph Hillen of Glendesha Road, Forkill, Co Armagh denies murdering Martin Mulligan in September 2015.

Just after 3am on the 28 September 2015, the body of taxi driver Martin Mulligan was found on the road at Carnmore in Dundalk in Co Louth.

His taxi was located nearby.

The married father of two had been stabbed twice – once in the stomach area and once in the thigh.

Detective Garda Ursula Cummins went to the crime scene that morning and told the court there were 18 drops of blood from Martin Mulligan’s taxi to where his body was located.

Martin Mulligan

She said there were then three larger areas of blood pooling around the 53-year-old’s body.

A superintendent told the jury, he sent out a search team shortly after Mr Mulligan’s body was found and told them they were looking for the keys of the taxi, a sharply pointed instrument and Martin Mulligan’s phone.

His phone was never found but the superintendent said robbery was ruled out as a motive as money and a computer tablet were located in the taxi.

The trial continues.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

Tribunal hears how business suffered €30,000 stock loss due to shop lifting during 'Storm Emma'

Supreme Court to decide impact of Brexit on Euro court ruling on man's extradition

Dispute over threatened winding up order on Irish firm is settled

Begger carried knife in pants to defend his cash

More in this Section

Study: No evidence of students gaming Leaving Cert system

Destroying pet dog ‘would cause family consternation’

Police officers urge Government to scrap ‘unfair’ N Ireland legacy proposals

Man dies after Tyrone house fire


Breaking Stories

Working life with Billy Burke: 'I like to make sure the graves are well kept'

Taking control: Why we all need a living will

Rock on: Singer Rob Strong on continuing to perform in his 70s

Mind matters: 15 ways to boost your mental health

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »