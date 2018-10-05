18 drops of blood led from taxi door to where driver's body was found, court hears

A Louth murder trial has heard there were 18 droplets of blood leading from a taxi driver’s car to where his body was located.

24-year-old Joseph Hillen of Glendesha Road, Forkill, Co Armagh denies murdering Martin Mulligan in September 2015.

Just after 3am on the 28 September 2015, the body of taxi driver Martin Mulligan was found on the road at Carnmore in Dundalk in Co Louth.

His taxi was located nearby.

The married father of two had been stabbed twice – once in the stomach area and once in the thigh.

Detective Garda Ursula Cummins went to the crime scene that morning and told the court there were 18 drops of blood from Martin Mulligan’s taxi to where his body was located.

Martin Mulligan

She said there were then three larger areas of blood pooling around the 53-year-old’s body.

A superintendent told the jury, he sent out a search team shortly after Mr Mulligan’s body was found and told them they were looking for the keys of the taxi, a sharply pointed instrument and Martin Mulligan’s phone.

His phone was never found but the superintendent said robbery was ruled out as a motive as money and a computer tablet were located in the taxi.

The trial continues.

Digital Desk