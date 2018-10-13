€179k for woman who feared for life in dog attack

By Liam Heylin

Nightmares of a savage attack by two Rottweilers still haunt a woman who feared that she could have had her hand bitten off at the wrist or even been killed near her home.

May Rea, aged 57, of Gurrane South, Donoughmore, Co Cork, had damages in her High Court case assessed at more than €179,000 yesterday against neighbours Michael and Mary Daly whose two Rottweilers escaped from their pen on the day.

“I was having flashbacks and nightmares of the dog holding my left wrist in his mouth. I thought I was going to die or lose my hand in his mouth,” Ms Rea testified.

May Rea: Was attacked by her neighbours’ two Rottweilers.

She had nightmares every night for a long time after the attack on the road outside her neighbours’ at Ballycriheen, Donoughmore, Co Cork, on July 15, 2012, and still has nightmares four or five times a month.

Fortunately, another neighbour arrived on the scene and rescued Ms Rea, who was hospitalised for 11 days with bite marks to her face, shoulder, arms and legs. The most significant physical injury was to her left hand.

Describing the nightmares to her lawyers John O’Mahony SC and Siobhán Lankford SC, Ms Rea said: “I see the dogs most nights. I see his black eyes when he had my wrist in his mouth. I thought I was going to die. That is what wakes me. That is what upsets me.”

Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy said it was a truly horrific attack by two Rottweilers on the plaintiff. Before even considering the nature of the physical or psychological injuries the judge referred to a single piece of physical evidence from the day of the incident — the mobile phone that was in the pocket of Ms Rea’s jacket. She said the phone had been partly dismantled by the power of the bite and there were puncture marks where one of the dogs had bitten through the screen.

Referring to the plaintiff’s fear of possibly losing her hand or even her life on the day the judge concluded “one or other outcome might have occurred”.

Ms Justice Murphy said that what caused the greatest concern was how the injuries themselves were inflicted and not what they were in physical terms.

Michael and Mary Daly represented themselves in the case which was before the court only to assess the amount of damages as liability was admitted.

Mrs Daly said they were not at home that morning and they got a phonecall to the effect that the dogs had broken out of their pen. The dogs were later put down by the vet. Mrs Daly said the dogs were never out on the road and must have broken out of their pen. Mrs Daly said that they called to Ms Rea afterwards. They did not challenge any of her evidence.

Commenting on the owners of the dogs, Ms Justice Murphy said: “Mr and Mrs Daly strike me as decent, honourable people. If one chooses to have rottweilers one also has to ensure they don’t pose a danger to members of the public. But I do want to observe they strike me as decent, honourable people.”

Ms Rea said she had been active in walking and running and had worked hard to get her life back after what happened. She often had fears it could happen again.