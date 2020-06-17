News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

17,000 new places made available for those looking to upskill in response to Covid-19

17,000 new places made available for those looking to upskill in response to Covid-19
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 04:23 PM

Almost 17,000 new free and subsidised places are to be made available to people wanting to upskill or reskill, the Government has announced.

There will be 11,074 new places on 332 courses under Springboard+ 2020 and 5,891 on 93 courses over three years for the Human Capital Initiative (HCI) Pillar 1.

An extra 2,129 places are available on both programmes as a result of a €10m investment by the Government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The additional funding, combined with the new HCI Pillar 1 courses, has resulted in 7,600 more places being available over three years to those wanting to upskill or reskill compared to last year.

HCI Pillar 1 will provide specialisation and conversion courses for graduates in third level institutions.

Places are available on courses in a wide range of skills areas, including artificial intelligence, smart factory technology, sustainable energy, medical device technology and cybersecurity.Over 90% of the Springboard+ 2020 courses will be delivered in a more flexible format, such as blended learning and online or distance learning. 

The flexible format will enable upskilling or reskilling to continue even in circumstances where social distancing continues to be required because of Covid-19.

Of the 17,000 new places, 13,000 will be available this year, with an additional 4,000 coming onstream over the next two years.

Springboard+ 2020 and HCI Pillar 1 represent an investment of €57.62m in the 2020/21 academic year from the National Training Fund with co-funding from the EU. A further €52.48m will be provided for HCI Pillar 1 in subsequent years.

Courses under both programmes were selected by an independent panel with experts from industry and education following a competitive tendering process.

READ MORE

Retiring High Court judge receives guard of honour from fellow Justices

More on this topic

Open Doors initiative unlocks jobs market for marginalised groupsOpen Doors initiative unlocks jobs market for marginalised groups

IBEC warns of employee shortages for sectors of Ireland's economy after Covid-19 lockdownIBEC warns of employee shortages for sectors of Ireland's economy after Covid-19 lockdown

Ireland's unemployment rate was more than 26% in MayIreland's unemployment rate was more than 26% in May

10 tips for greater productivity working from home10 tips for greater productivity working from home

EducationIrelandTOPIC: Employment

More in this Section

Gardaí use Covid powers three times in past week amid 'very good compliance'Gardaí use Covid powers three times in past week amid 'very good compliance'

Gardaí investigate after man's body found in Co. WicklowGardaí investigate after man's body found in Co. Wicklow

Decision due tomorrow on Ireland's bid for UN Security Council seatDecision due tomorrow on Ireland's bid for UN Security Council seat

'Stopping people cutting turf, I could never agree with that' - Michael Healy-Rae on coalition deal'Stopping people cutting turf, I could never agree with that' - Michael Healy-Rae on coalition deal


Lifestyle

The Premier League is back, and Michael Portillo presents a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle.Wednesday TV Highlights: The Premier League is back and a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »