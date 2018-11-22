Home»ireland

17-year-old Dubliner faces five year in prison for possession of shotgun

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 03:21 PM
by Tom Tuite

A 17-year-old Dublin boy charged over a seizure of a shotgun and 39 cartridges has been further remanded in custody for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

The boy had been refused bail earlier following Garda objections based on the seriousness of the case and appeared again at the Dublin Children’s Court.

File image of a shotgun

At a prior hearing, the teenager had described court appearances as a “day out”.

He was further remanded in custody to appear again in December

The teen faces two counts under the Firearms Act for unlawful possession of a Winchester over and under shotgun as well as the 39 rounds of ammunition at the Grand Canal, in Bluebell, Dublin on the morning of August 31 last.

READ MORE: Sentence warning for teen who grabbed schoolgirl's breast

He could face a five-year jail sentence if the Children's Court refuses jurisdiction to hear the case.

The defence is entitled to make submissions under Section 75 of the Children Act to plead with the juvenile court to accept jurisdiction and not send it forward on indictment to the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

This allows the boy’s lawyer to cite age and maturity of the defendant as well as any other relevant factors in setting out grounds pleading for a serious case to remain in the Children’s Court.


