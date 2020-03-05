17-year-old charged with Cork teen Cameron Blair's murder appears in court

A book of evidence was served on the teenager charged with murdering Cameron Blair on Bandon Road in Cork as two other teenagers were charged today with producing a knife and engaging in violent disorder.

One of the teenagers charged with production of a weapon and violent disorder is only 14 years old. The second teenager is 18.

The 17-year-old charged originally with murder — the only one accused of murder — appeared at the children’s court in Cork again where Inspector Brian O’Donovan confirmed that a book had been served on the teenager.

On the application of Inspector O’Donovan, Judge Mary Dorgan sent the case forward to the Central Criminal Court. Judge Dorgan gave the young defendant, represented by Eddie Burke, solicitor, a warning about notices he must give to the prosecution if relying on an alibi defence.

The accused was remanded in continuing custody on the murder charge. Legal aid was extended to a barrister and senior counsel, on Mr Burke’s application. The single charge accuses him of the murder of Cameron Blair at Bandon Road, Cork, on January 16.

The scene of Cameron Blair's death

Two other teenagers were arrested and charged with offences other than murder arising out of the same investigation.

Detective Sergeant Martin Canny arrested the 14-year-old and charged him with engaging in a violent disorder and producing a weapon, namely a knife in the course of the same incident.

Represented by Emma Leahy solicitor, there was no prosecution objection to this teenager being remanded on bail. Conditions require him to reside at his home address, abide by a 9pm to 7am curfew and sign daily at his local garda station.

Judge Mary Dorgan sent this 14-year-old forward to the present sessions of the Central Criminal Court where a date will be set for the trial.

Judge Dorgan gave the teenager the legal warning about notices required to be given to the state if an alibi witness is to be called in the case.

Ms Leahy asked for free legal for solicitor, Frank Buttimer, to be extended to a barrister and senior counsel as she said it was an extremely serious matter and the accused was very young. Judge Dorgan acceded to this application.

The third teenager called at the juvenile court was an 18-year-old and Judge Dorgan said she would not deal with it as anonymity only applied to defendants under the age of 18. This youth was then brought from Washington Street, where the juvenile court sits, to Cork District Court at Anglesea Street.

Cameron Blair's funeral

Det Sgt Canny told Judge Olann Kelleher that the 18-year-old had been charged with producing a knife and engaging in a violent disorder on the same date, January 16 at Bandon Road, Cork.

In reply to the violent disorder charge where it specified that he engaged with the two co-accused, he replied: “I wasn’t in any argument against anyone with (two named co-accused).”

A book of evidence was served on the accused and he was sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court. Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly asked for legal aid to be extended to a barrister and senior counsel for the trial.

While it is permitted to name an 18-year-old defendant, he is not named in the present case as it could be likely to lead to the identification of his two co-accused, who are juveniles.

The 18-year-old was remanded on bail on condition that he would reside at home, keep a 10pm to 7am curfew and sign daily at his local garda station. He was also given an alibi notice but his solicitor said it did not arise.

The late Cameron Blair was a second year Chemical Engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology. He died at Cork University Hospital on January 16 after being stabbed in the neck while attending a house party on Bandon Road.