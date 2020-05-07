News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

17% rise in new homes so far this year; apartments up 75%

17% rise in new homes so far this year; apartments up 75%
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 12:24 PM

Just under 5,000 new homes were completed in the first quarter of the year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

That is an increase of 17.2% on the same period last year.

The vast majority, 81.3%, of the new completions were in urban areas with 18.7% being in rural areas.

The CSO figures show a surge in the number of apartments completed, up by three quarters in the first three months of the year to 1,044.

Their data shows that 80.2%, or 837, of those were in Dublin with 59.7% in Dublin City alone.

The numbers do not include student accommodation as the CSO figures are based on ESB domestic connections, whereas ESB connections to student accommodation are classed as commercial connections.

However, the CSO did say: "There has been a significant level of construction output in the student accommodation sector."

READ MORE

Sinn Féin calls for Covid-19 payments to continue until December

More on this topic

Housing charity sees 28% rise in cases since start of Covid-19Housing charity sees 28% rise in cases since start of Covid-19

Boyd Barrett says its 'just a gamble' to tender Irish Glass Bottle site to private developers for public housingBoyd Barrett says its 'just a gamble' to tender Irish Glass Bottle site to private developers for public housing

Go-ahead granted for 500 'fast track' apartments in HowthGo-ahead granted for 500 'fast track' apartments in Howth

Plans for apartment blocks approved despite opposition from former TDs Ruth Coppinger and Joan BurtonPlans for apartment blocks approved despite opposition from former TDs Ruth Coppinger and Joan Burton


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

housingconstructionTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Five defendants added in action by Janet Jackson's separated husband against FacebookFive defendants added in action by Janet Jackson's separated husband against Facebook

High Court temporarily restrains father from contacting disabled son in foster careHigh Court temporarily restrains father from contacting disabled son in foster care

Leaving Cert: Minister has to make his mind up soon, Sinn Féin TD saysLeaving Cert: Minister has to make his mind up soon, Sinn Féin TD says

Court hears settlement talks between ex-rugby star Shane Byrne and Oxigen Environmental intensifyCourt hears settlement talks between ex-rugby star Shane Byrne and Oxigen Environmental intensify


Lifestyle

Here are our top TV picks for today.Thursday's TV highlights: Pure Mule returns from the RTÉ archives

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »