17 more deaths and 331 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

Another 17 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, bringing the overall death toll to 137, the HSE said.

The median age of Irish deaths is 81.

15 deaths located in the east, 1 in the south, 1 in the west of the country

The patients included 4 females and 13 males

13 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 77

There were also 331 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

There are now 4,604 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The Health Service Executive is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,251 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 304 cases (8%).

Today's data reveals:

48% are male and 52% are female, with 206 clusters involving 838 cases

Median age of confirmed cases is 48 yearsv

1,118 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 158 cases have been admitted to ICU

1,084 cases (27%) are associated with healthcare workers

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 14%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This week, the National Public Health Emergency Team made a range of recommendations to support the response in nursing homes and long-term residential facilities to COVID-19.

"This remains a priority for our focused attention and we will continue to monitor the rate of infection within these environments and support the sector through this outbreak.

“The nationwide, collective effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 has been inspiring. We must keep up this effort, continue to protect the vulnerable in our society and ultimately flatten the curve.”