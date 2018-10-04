Home»Breaking News»ireland

17 men start studying to become priests

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 03:19 PM

A number of men have started studying for the priesthood in Ireland.

The 17 students are taking up places in St. Patrick's College, Maynooth, the Redemptoris Mater seminary in Dundalk as well as other locations in Ireland and abroad.

The first year for new candidates is an introduction to the priesthood to find out if they are suited to the vocation.

In addition, the Catholic Church is organising a national ‘Come and See’ vocations exploration retreat next month for young men who would like to explore what is involved in becoming a diocesan priest and how to discern whether they have a vocation.

READ MORE: Behaviour of banks in mortgage scandal ‘remnant of banking crisis’

"I am delighted with this initiative of the National Vocations Office," said Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan.

"While we are all aware of the great challenges facing the Church and society at this time, we know also that God the All-powerful is always with us.

This ‘Come and See’ event in November invites men who sense that they may have a call to the priesthood to explore this possibility.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

PriestReligionCatholic Church

More in this Section

‘Totally unacceptable’ that soldiers are still outside working time rules

Only psychiatrist in Medical Corps has not been replaced

Garda jumped on patrol car to avoid driver

OPW confident court ruling will not affect Cork flood defence project


Breaking Stories

The best ways to land your dream job

Learning Points: Explaining boundaries to grandparents

Irish director Rebecca Daly returns to IndieCork with third feature film

In Bradley Cooper, a star and a director are born

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »