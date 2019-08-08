17% increase in number of houses built in first half of year

More than 9,000 homes were completed in the first half of 2019, an increase of almost 17% in comparison to the same period last year.

Much of the development is focused in Dublin and the mid-East of the country, with more than half the completed dwellings in this area.

A new CSO report on dwelling completions shows that the number of homes being completed is continuing to increase. In the first half of the year, there were 9,185 new dwellings completed, a 16.8% increase on the same period in 2018, when there were 7,867 completions.

The number of completions in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 11.8% in comparison to Q2 2018.

Apartment building remains the smallest component of the building activity, though. Just 15.4% of the dwellings completed in the second quarter of 2019 were apartments. Of these, 570 were in Dublin, which accounted for three-quarters of all new apartments in Q2 2019.

Some 27% of the dwellings completed were one-off units and the remainder are developments of two or more houses, such as housing estates.

More than three-quarters of all new dwellings were completed in urban areas. In fact, 77% of the total number of completions were in urban areas, with the majority of these in Dublin, where 1,546 were completed.

The Mid-East region, which largely refers to the Dublin commuter belt, was next highest, with 1,233 new dwellings completed. Some 56% of all new dwellings were in these two areas.

There were nine local authorities with more than 100 new scheme dwellings in Q2 2019. These were Cork City, Cork County, Dublin City, Fingal, Kildare, Limerick, Meath, South Dublin and Wicklow. The highest number is in Meath (399), followed by Fingal (386).

The highest number of single dwellings completed in Q2 2019, at a regional level, was 249 in the west.

The CSO also breaks the data down by Eircode, with Naas (204), Dunshaughlin (182) and Limerick (172) the three areas with the most number of new dwellings completed in Q2.

Galway (153), Dublin 24 (160), Navan (141) and Drogheda (131) were among the strongest areas outside of these three.

Carrigaline and Cork city were the busiest areas for new completions in Co Cork, while Waterford, Wexford, Gorey and Ennis also performed strongly.

The average size of new dwellings has fallen. On average, a new dwelling was 5.8% smaller in the first half of 2018 than 2019, though CSO notes that this is a provisional figure.

The new dwelling completions series is based on the number of domestic dwellings connected by the ESB Network to the electricity supply. As such, student accommodation is not included in the report as these are typically connected to the ESB Network as commercial connections, not domestic dwellings.

Through additional research, though, CSO determined that 329 bed spaces were completed in Q2 2019. This means that the number of new student beds completed since Q2 2016 has now reached 6,691.