17% increase in drink and drug driving arrests in first two months of 2019

There has been a 17% increase in the number of motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs so far this year.

Figures just released by the gardaí show that during January and February 1,429 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Gardai testing drivers with a breathalyzer. File photo

Gardaí will be out in force over the St Patrick's weekend targeting drivers under the influence of drink and drugs.

The traditional bank holiday is a high-risk period for alcohol and drug driving-related crashes. There was one person killed and three people seriously injured during last year's St Patrick's weekend.

Both the Road Safety Authority and An Garda Síochána have launched a joint appeal to everyone to take care on the roads.

READ MORE One former British soldier to face charges over Bloody Sunday shootings

RSA chief executive, Moyagh Murdock, also warned people not to walk home if they are drunk stating that half of the pedestrians killed on Irish roads had consumed alcohol.