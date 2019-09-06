17 arrests made during day of action in Cork, including suspected child porn arrest

Gardaí have arrested 17 people during an Operation Thor day of action in Cork.

The range of incidents included suspected possession of child pornography, assault, burglary, theft, drugs, and immigration offences.

A man, in his 40s, was arrested in relation to suspected possession of child pornography in the Ovens area.

He was detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station and has since been released. A file will be prepared for the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions].

Five people were arrested for immigration offences and have been returned to Spain.

Three people were arrested on foot of bench warrants and were brought before the courts.

Eight people were arrested for drugs, burglary, and theft offences. All have since been released with files to be prepared for the DPP.

Six premises were targeted in searches which resulted in the seizure of small quantities of suspected MDMA, cocaine, and cannabis.

Four traffic checkpoints were carried out on Wellington Road, Middle Glanmire Road, South Link Road, and North Ring Road.

Ten road-traffic offences were detected among the more than 2,000 vehicles that passed through the checkpoints.