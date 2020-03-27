News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

165 sex workers availed of HSE services last year

165 sex workers availed of HSE services last year
Stock photo
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 07:28 AM

One hundred and sixty-five women who work in the sex industry availed of HSE support services last year.

One hundred and sixteen victims of human trafficking were also helped by the health service in 2019.

The details have been released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The HSE’s Women’s Health Service is a sexual health and outreach support service for women and trans-women in the sex industry.

It is based in Dublin but referrals come from throughout the country.

It includes sexual-health testing, treatment and contraception, along with helping women to exit the sex industry.

One hundred and forty-eight women and 17 transgender people availed of the service last year.

There were 58 new users – up 18% on the year before.

Another part of the service is the HSE’s Anti-Human Trafficking Team, which helps people who’ve been exploited.

A total of 116 people were seen last year – 82 men, 33 women and one transgender person.

READ MORE

De Paul to take over 100 cocooning units to help vulnerable homeless self-isolate

More on this topic

One in 15 men admit to purchasing sex, survey findsOne in 15 men admit to purchasing sex, survey finds

'Failed' laws put sex workers in danger, alliance claims at website relaunch'Failed' laws put sex workers in danger, alliance claims at website relaunch

Report finds 90% of sex workers want to leave trade but resources are not there to help themReport finds 90% of sex workers want to leave trade but resources are not there to help them

Sex Worker Alliance calls on Govt to 'fully decriminalise' sex industrySex Worker Alliance calls on Govt to 'fully decriminalise' sex industry


TOPIC: Sex trade

More in this Section

Man due in court after ‘purposely coughing’ over police officersMan due in court after ‘purposely coughing’ over police officers

Compensation scheme for abuse survivors ‘must be launched’ despite lockdownCompensation scheme for abuse survivors ‘must be launched’ despite lockdown

Irish citizen placed under quarantine by armed soldiers in PeruIrish citizen placed under quarantine by armed soldiers in Peru

Reach out to older people who are not tech savvy, says MEPReach out to older people who are not tech savvy, says MEP


Lifestyle

We're getting sex wrong, says a psychosexologist. To get maximum pleasure, she says, we need to switch our focus from being in the mood to being in our bodies Margaret Jennings reportsConstant companion: Busting sexual myths when you're together 24/7

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: If I don’t get my hair cut this week, I’ll end up looking like someone from Kanturk

I’m drawn to poetry these days and increasingly to Yeats.Secret Diary of a Teacher: Online learning might have a more substantial role in our futures

Dezy Walls wrote a play to help him deal with the lingering grief of his father’s death in the Tuskar Rock crash, writes Colette Sheridan.Facing up to tragedy: Dezy Walls wrote a play to deal with grief

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »