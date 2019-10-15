News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

16-year-old mugged three people in 20 mins to fund €50-a-day cannabis habit

16-year-old mugged three people in 20 mins to fund €50-a-day cannabis habit
By Tom Tuite
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 04:23 PM

A 16-year-old Dublin boy has been given a six-month suspended sentence for an unprovoked assault and a spate of vicious robberies to fund his €50-a-day cannabis habit.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court to three robberies which occurred in the space of 20 minutes, at St Vincent Street West and at Goldenbridge Walk on July 11, 2018.

He also admitted connected theft charges in connection with the use of a bank card belonging to one of his three mugging victims.

He was also convicted of assault causing harm after he punched and then beat a youth centre worker with a stick. It happened after he was told to get out of a centre in Crumlin in August last year.

The man was assaulted by the teen and another youth who began punching him. The boy also picked up a stick which had a metal end for closing shutters. He used it as a weapon and struck the man on the back of the neck causing a slight abrasion, the court has heard.

Following Garda objections to bail, the teen was remanded in custody in September.

An updated probation report was sought ahead of his sentencing today. The teen, who was accompanied to court by his mother, had periods of co-operation, and also non-co-operation with the Probation Service, the court heard.

Judge Brendan Toale imposed a six-month sentence but suspended it on condition he does re-offend in the next six months.

The teenager is in custody on remand on theft and weapons charges which he will face in November.

Offences were to 'feed his habit', court told

Earlier, Garda Mark Dennihy told Judge Toale the first robbery incident happened at 5.30pm when a man was walking along St Vincent Street West where the teen cycled in front of him and blocked the path.

An accomplice then demanded a phone and money from the man and started swinging his fists at him but the victim avoided being punched.

The accomplice snatched Beats headphones from the man who was in fear, Garda Dennihy said.

Fifteen minutes later the second robbery victim was walking along the same street when he was approached by the pair.

The teen’s accomplice pushed the man and demanded money while the accused prevented him running away.

The victim said they produced knives but a weapons charge had not been levelled against the boy. The court heard the man handed over €10.

At 5.50pm that day, the third man was walking along the canal at Goldenbridge Walk when the boy approached. His accomplice said “give me money” while the boy “stood close by in an attempt to intimidate the injured party”.

The man handed over €15 and his bank card but gave an incorrect PIN number. However, the boy and his friend used the card for three “tap” purchases to buy about €16 worth of goods from shops later that day.

The court has heard that at the time he had been spending €50 a day on cannabis and the offences were to "feed his habit", his barrister had told the court.

He had a place in an educational and training course and was getting help through a bail support scheme, the court had been told earlier.

READ MORE

Arrest warrant issued for man who told judge 'I want €1m to come back into this court'

More on this topic

Man who had nearly 10,000 indecent images and videos of children gets 30 months in prisonMan who had nearly 10,000 indecent images and videos of children gets 30 months in prison

Ex-rugby star Shane Byrne will fully respond to claims about conduct of waste company's affairs, judge toldEx-rugby star Shane Byrne will fully respond to claims about conduct of waste company's affairs, judge told

Jail for man who attacked woman and her two children during attempted carjacking after fleeing accidentJail for man who attacked woman and her two children during attempted carjacking after fleeing accident

Boy awarded €18k after saw falls on his foot in woodwork classBoy awarded €18k after saw falls on his foot in woodwork class


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Emergency services respond to flash floods in Douglas and Cork cityEmergency services respond to flash floods in Douglas and Cork city

Rape trial hears of ‘help me’, ‘I’m hurt badly’ text messagesRape trial hears of ‘help me’, ‘I’m hurt badly’ text messages

M8 closed between Mitchelstown and Cahir due to flooding; Reports of localised flooding elsewhereM8 closed between Mitchelstown and Cahir due to flooding; Reports of localised flooding elsewhere

Varadkar’s approval rating tops 50% as Fine Gael maintain opinion poll leadVaradkar’s approval rating tops 50% as Fine Gael maintain opinion poll lead


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - Watch The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »