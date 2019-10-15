16-year-old mugged three people in 20 mins to fund €50-a-day cannabis habit

A 16-year-old Dublin boy has been given a six-month suspended sentence for an unprovoked assault and a spate of vicious robberies to fund his €50-a-day cannabis habit.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court to three robberies which occurred in the space of 20 minutes, at St Vincent Street West and at Goldenbridge Walk on July 11, 2018.

He also admitted connected theft charges in connection with the use of a bank card belonging to one of his three mugging victims.

He was also convicted of assault causing harm after he punched and then beat a youth centre worker with a stick. It happened after he was told to get out of a centre in Crumlin in August last year.

The man was assaulted by the teen and another youth who began punching him. The boy also picked up a stick which had a metal end for closing shutters. He used it as a weapon and struck the man on the back of the neck causing a slight abrasion, the court has heard.

Following Garda objections to bail, the teen was remanded in custody in September.

An updated probation report was sought ahead of his sentencing today. The teen, who was accompanied to court by his mother, had periods of co-operation, and also non-co-operation with the Probation Service, the court heard.

Judge Brendan Toale imposed a six-month sentence but suspended it on condition he does re-offend in the next six months.

The teenager is in custody on remand on theft and weapons charges which he will face in November.

Offences were to 'feed his habit', court told

Earlier, Garda Mark Dennihy told Judge Toale the first robbery incident happened at 5.30pm when a man was walking along St Vincent Street West where the teen cycled in front of him and blocked the path.

An accomplice then demanded a phone and money from the man and started swinging his fists at him but the victim avoided being punched.

The accomplice snatched Beats headphones from the man who was in fear, Garda Dennihy said.

Fifteen minutes later the second robbery victim was walking along the same street when he was approached by the pair.

The teen’s accomplice pushed the man and demanded money while the accused prevented him running away.

The victim said they produced knives but a weapons charge had not been levelled against the boy. The court heard the man handed over €10.

At 5.50pm that day, the third man was walking along the canal at Goldenbridge Walk when the boy approached. His accomplice said “give me money” while the boy “stood close by in an attempt to intimidate the injured party”.

The man handed over €15 and his bank card but gave an incorrect PIN number. However, the boy and his friend used the card for three “tap” purchases to buy about €16 worth of goods from shops later that day.

The court has heard that at the time he had been spending €50 a day on cannabis and the offences were to "feed his habit", his barrister had told the court.

He had a place in an educational and training course and was getting help through a bail support scheme, the court had been told earlier.