16-year-old boy dies in Carlow crash

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 11:31 AM

A 16-year-old male has died following a single vehicle crash in Co Carlow.

The incident occurred near ‘The Nine Stones’ Mount Leinster, Borris, Co Carlow at approximately 5am this morning.

The scene of a fatal car crash near nine Stones Borris County Carlow. Picture Dylan Vaughan.

The 16-year-old was fatally injured when the car he was driving struck a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Waterford Hospital.

Four other male occupants of the car, all in their late teens, were taken to St Luke’s Hospital and Waterford University Hospital for their injuries.

One is believed to be in serious condition.

READ MORE: Gardaí renew appeal for for public's help in locating missing Icelandic man in Dublin

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

