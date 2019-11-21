News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

16 people found in 'sealed trailer' on ferry due to dock in Rosslare

16 people found in 'sealed trailer' on ferry due to dock in Rosslare
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 01:18 PM

16 people have been found alive on board a ship on its way to Rosslare Pport in Co Wexford.

They were found in a container on a Stena Line ferry sailing from Cherbourg in France.

At 9.20pm last night the Stena Horizon roll on roll off passenger ship left Cherbourg in France for Rosslare.

En route staff heard banging from truck container in the ships hold. When they opened the doors they found 16 people alive.

A garda case conference is taking place in Wexford where discussions on how to proceed once the ship docks in Rosslare are taking place.

Little is known at this stage about the identity and nationality of the 16 stowaways. It is believed they are all men aged between 20 and 40 years old.

The ship is currently in the Celtic Sea and is due to arrive at around 3.30pm.

In a statement, Ian Hampton, Stena Line’s chief people & communications officer, said the 16 people are reported to be in good health.

“During the Stena Horizon’s 9pm sailing from Cherbourg, France, to Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday November 20, one of our employees during a routine inspection discovered 16 people in a sealed trailer on the vehicle deck.

“All the individuals are reported to be in good health and have been moved to a private passenger lounge on the ship where their wellbeing is the focus of our employees.

“Stena Line has alerted security and immigration officials in Rosslare so as the necessary arrangements can be made for the group on the vessel’s arrival in Rosslare. The vessel is scheduled to arrive at approximately 3.30pm today.”

READ MORE

Two more arrests in Kevin Lunney torture probe

More on this topic

Ross to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownershipRoss to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownership


TOPIC: Rosslare

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for help in locating 18-year-old missing from DublinGardaí appeal for help in locating 18-year-old missing from Dublin

Cork man who requires 24-hour care after traffic accident settles action for €10mCork man who requires 24-hour care after traffic accident settles action for €10m

Personal archive of Ireland’s 'golden-voiced soprano' donated to Cork archivesPersonal archive of Ireland’s 'golden-voiced soprano' donated to Cork archives

Schoolboy left with 'blemish' on his cheek after Aer Lingus incident settles for €15kSchoolboy left with 'blemish' on his cheek after Aer Lingus incident settles for €15k


Lifestyle

With flights resuming to the world famous Egyptian resort, now is the time to go, says Sarah Marshall.This is why you should be diving in Sharm el-Sheikh in 2020

As Darina Allen marks 21 years of writing for The Irish Examiner, she talks to Ciara McDonnell about her amazing career.Darina Allen: you have to be aware of the impact you are making

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »