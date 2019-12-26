News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

16 people arrested for driving under the influence on Christmas Day

16 people arrested for driving under the influence on Christmas Day
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 12:26 PM

More people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence yesterday than during Christmas Day last year.

Gardaí say the arrest of 16 people - five more than Christmas Day 2018 - for driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is "a huge increase and a worrying trend".

There have been more than 650 drivers arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving since the Christmas Road Safety Campaign began on November 29.

There will be an increased Garda presence on the roads for the remainder of the Christmas period.

Gardaí are pleading with people to "stop taking risks, make the right decisions and never ever drive while under the influence of drink or drugs.

"To all persons driving throughout the Christmas period, please be responsible and safe. Do not put yourselves or other road users at risk. Operate within the applicable speed limits and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

READ MORE

Only 456 public payphones left in country – down from 4,000 a decade ago


Christmas DayDrink Driving

More in this Section

Samaritans and Childline among counselling services available todaySamaritans and Childline among counselling services available today

Tourists find Irish nightlife 'disappointing', Taoiseach saysTourists find Irish nightlife 'disappointing', Taoiseach says

No disclosure for Northern Ireland Secretary’s first day briefing papersNo disclosure for Northern Ireland Secretary’s first day briefing papers

Woman arrested by gardaí investigating Waterford shooting released without chargeWoman arrested by gardaí investigating Waterford shooting released without charge


Lifestyle

Baby, it's cold outside: Bracing walks and even an occasional dip in the ocean are good for us at this time of year, writes Fiann Ó NualláinGreat time of year for an ocean dip, or a walk outside

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »