16 patients on trolleys as coronavirus sees numbers drastically reduced

There are just 16 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals today.
This is compared to 587 at the same time last month.
This morning, seven patients are waiting for a bed in University Hospital Kerry.
The next highest is in Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin where there are three children on trolleys.
The big decrease is being put down to the coronavirus outbreak.
Useful information
- The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
- Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
- GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
- ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024