There have been another 16 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.
That brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1,518.
An additional 129 new confirmed cases have been reported by laboratories.
There are now 23,956 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Earlier today, Government announced Phase 1 of the Covid-19 Roadmap will commence from Monday 18th May.
“As we ease restrictions that were implemented in recent weeks, the core message remains the same, ‘stay at home’ where possible and follow public health behaviours to limit the spread; hand washing, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing.
“I urge everyone to remember how easily this virus can spread, how quickly we could lose the progress that the country has worked so hard to achieve.”
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre also released data from midnight on Wednesday, May 13, when there were 23,627 cases.
Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “Over a very short time period we have witnessed a whole of society effort to stop this virus in its tracks.
"Across Government, our health, social care and emergency services, Gardaí and Defence Forces, businesses and the non-profit sector, media and general public at large, it has been heartening to witness such collective action.”
Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “These past weeks have been particularly difficult for those who have been cocooning from family, friends and society.
"Today, I hope new measures will bring some relief to this group and that they know we as a society are supporting them wherever possible, including by adopting safe behaviours in physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.”