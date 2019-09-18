159 indecent assault charges against man

A total 159 indecent assault charges were brought today against a 52-year-old man at Cork District Court.

It is alleged that the indecent assaults were carried out on two boys when they were aged from four and six years, from the year in the period 1984 to 1990.

The defendant in this case cannot be identified as it could lead to the identification of the two brothers who have made complaints against him.

No background allegations were set out at this afternoon’s hearing.

Detective Garda Seán Stack arrested the accused man at 10.15am this morning and charged him with the 159 counts of indecent assault.

When defendants are first charged the numbers of each charge sheet, which run to several digits, are usually read out in court by the arresting garda.

Det Garda Stack asked if this would be necessary today.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that in light of the volume of charges the defence would raise no objection if the numbers were not read out in court. Judge Olann Kelleher did not require evidence of the individual charge sheet numbers.

Det Garda Stack said there were two alleged injured parties and three different addresses referred to on the charges but that otherwise the charges were the same.

Det Garda Stack said he charged and cautioned the defendant who replied “not guilty” to each of the charges.

Inspector Denis Lynch said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment and also consented to signed pleas of guilty being entered in the district court for sentencing at the circuit court if that should arise.

Mr Buttimer said it did not arise and that a book of evidence would be required.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until October 23 to allow time for preparation and service of the book of evidence.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail.

Mr Buttimer was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid.

When the book of evidence is served on the defendant at Cork District Court it will then be a matter of the case being sent forward for trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.