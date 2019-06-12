$150m superyacht once owned by Roman Abramovich sails into Cork

A superyacht once owned by Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich, and rumoured to have been lost by him in a bet, has berthed at the Port of Cork.

Le Grand Bleu made its way into Cork Harbour this morning and can be seen at the City Quays.

At 113 metres in length, Le Grand Bleu is one of the largest private yachts in the world and was built in Germany.

It was designed by Stefano Pastrovich and constructed by Kusch Yachts.

The yacht was first owned by an American businessman who sold her to Mr Abramovich, best known as the owner of Chelsea FC, in 2002.

The luxury yacht has a crew of 65 and its features include a large aquarium, a swimming platform, 10 guest cabins and not one, but two helipads.

The enormous boat also has a number of smaller watercraft attached, including a 22 metre Dubois-designed sailing yacht, a 21-metre Sunseeker motor yacht and two 11 metre, 60-knot Buzzi sports boats.

It also has a landing craft to carry a 4x4 Land Rover used for excursions ashore.

Mr Abramovich had the yacht refitted while he owned it before it was passed on to its current owner, Eugene Shvidler.

Mr Shvidler is a close friend and business partner of Mr Abramovich and it is reported that the yacht changed hands in a gamble.

The yacht has been valued at $150m dollars. Mr Shvidler, who was born in Russia but is now an American citizen, has a net worth estimated by Forbes at $1.4bn.

