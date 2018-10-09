€150,000 plus gold and silver coins seized in Cork investigation into fraudulent medical claims

A garda investigation on fraudulent claims in excess of €3.5m made under the Drug Refund Scheme has seized around €150,000 in searches in Co Cork.

Searches were conducted at one house in West Cork and two business premises in Cork City.

Approximately €150,000 in cash (including euros, sterling, dollars and other foreign currencies) was seized along with a quantity of gold and silver coins, including South African Kruggerand coins.

Searches are ongoing on a number of safes, while documents, including title deeds for properties, and computer devices are being examined by investigating officers.

No arrests have been made at this stage and the investigation is ongoing.

Digital Desk