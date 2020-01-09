News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

15,000 students to receive school book grant increase

15,000 students to receive school book grant increase
Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh at St Malachy’s Senior School Finglas, Dublin to announce a new €1m fund to provide free school books for more than 100 primary schools in the DEIS programme. Minister McHugh is pictured with students Ella Grover (9), Timur Sevcenko (8), left, and Kian Franzoni. PHOTO: Mark Stedman
By Jess Casey
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 03:15 PM

Approximately 15,000 pupils are to receive an increase in their school book grant through a new pilot scheme included in Budget 2020.

Students in more than 100 DEIS primary schools will see their school book grant increase to €85 through a new scheme aiming to reduce back-to-school costs for families.

With a survey by children's charity Barnardos finding that most families spent €85 on primary school books last September, the €1 million fund is hoped to cover the bulk of this cost.

“The cost of school books is recognised as a significant element of back to school costs and in line with the overall aim of DEIS to ensure all learners have equal opportunity to fulfil their potential," said Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education.

“I have decided to focus this funding on DEIS schools, in both urban and rural areas, which cater for high concentrations of students from disadvantaged areas. The aim is to provide school books for these children and their families and we hope to build on this."

The increase in the school book scheme, from €21 to €85, is in addition to the current school book grant of almost €17 million available to all recognised primary and post primary schools.

Schools selected to take part in the pilot scheme will be notified by the Department of Education in the coming days.

While the pilot scheme is a welcome initiative, more needs to be done to tackle back to school costs. That's according to Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, the Labour spokesman on education.

“But the reality is that €1 million is far short of what is required to meet the massive demand across the country, with just 100 of the nearly 700 DEIS schools at primary level set to benefit from this funding. If primary education is to be genuinely free in Ireland, all children should have access to free school books."

A recent study by Barnardos found it costs on average €380 to send a child into fourth class, and €340 to send a senior infant back to school. Almost 45% of the parents surveyed said they would skip paying a bill or cut back in order to cover their child's back-to-school expenses.

READ MORE

Dara Calleary: Taoiseach is trying to change the goalposts of Confidence and Supply Agreement

More on this topic

Education Minister announces €1m fund for free books in primary schoolsEducation Minister announces €1m fund for free books in primary schools

NUIG body reforms expenses regimeNUIG body reforms expenses regime

University unveils plan to become carbon-neutral campusUniversity unveils plan to become carbon-neutral campus

New women-only professorships to combat inequalityNew women-only professorships to combat inequality


TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Ross anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAIRoss anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAI

Powersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governmentsPowersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governments

Veteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticketVeteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticket

Key dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at StormontKey dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at Stormont


Lifestyle

Jo Spain is at the vanguard of Ireland’s flourishing crime writing scene, one that is being led by women. As she publishes her eighth novel, and works on international TV scripts, the sky’s the limit for the prolific author, says Marjorie BrennanJo Spain reflects on a life in crime ahead of eighth novel

Mary McAleese, in a new TV series, walks and talks with some of our finest sportspeople and campaigners, writes Ailin QuinlanMary McAleese is walking tall across Ireland in new TV show

A day in the life of community pharmacist Elizabeth Lang of Burke’s Life Pharmacy, Sligo.Working Life: Elizabeth Lang, community pharmacist

Aileen Lee chats to Deirdre Breen, a designer and printmaker based in CorkDesign Life: Meet designer and printmaker Deirdre Breen

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »