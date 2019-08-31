News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

150 years ago today, an Irishwoman became the first person in the world to die in a car crash

150 years ago today, an Irishwoman became the first person in the world to die in a car crash
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 04:19 PM

It's 150 years since the world's first-ever death in a motor car crash.

Irish scientist Mary Ward died on August 31, 1869, in Birr, Co Offaly.

She died instantly when she fell out of her cousin's steam-powered car and under its wheel.

Ward, who was travelling as a passenger, suffered a broken neck and fractured skull in the accident.

She was a talented, self-taught microbiologist, and the first woman on the Royal Astronomical Society's correspondence list.

You can read the full story of the accident here.

READ MORE

Did you know an Irishwoman was the world’s first car accident fatality ... in 1869

More on this topic

Man, 70s, dies after single-vehicle road collision in west CorkMan, 70s, dies after single-vehicle road collision in west Cork

Three injured after three-car collision in North County DublinThree injured after three-car collision in North County Dublin

Five young men hospitalised after car hits wall in DonegalFive young men hospitalised after car hits wall in Donegal

Pedestrian dies after collision with motorcycle in DublinPedestrian dies after collision with motorcycle in Dublin

TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in GlasgowRiot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

Garda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at stationGarda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at station

Here's how this weekend's weather is shaping upHere's how this weekend's weather is shaping up

Hard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warnsHard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warns


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The birthplace of Irish hospitality is undoubtedly east Cork thanks to Myrtle Allen and her Ballymaloe House and the market town of Midleton, long time host of one of the country’s original farmer’s markets, is the very natural HQ for the upcoming fEAST food festival (September 1-8) although events span the region.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Anyone who has children can attest to the healing and restorative powers of a solo trip to the supermarket.Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »