150 years ago today, an Irishwoman became the first person in the world to die in a car crash

It's 150 years since the world's first-ever death in a motor car crash.

Irish scientist Mary Ward died on August 31, 1869, in Birr, Co Offaly.

She died instantly when she fell out of her cousin's steam-powered car and under its wheel.

Ward, who was travelling as a passenger, suffered a broken neck and fractured skull in the accident.

She was a talented, self-taught microbiologist, and the first woman on the Royal Astronomical Society's correspondence list.

