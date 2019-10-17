News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
150 people attend meeting to express 'concerns' about Leitrim direct provision centre

Sinn Fein Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 07:06 AM

Over 150 people attended a public meeting in Co. Leitrim last night on plans to accommodate asylum seekers in Ballinamore.

The centre, which is expected to open in a number of weeks, will house 130 people in a newly-renovated apartment block.

Sinn Féin Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny, who was in attendance, said: "People, of course, were concerned that the number of asylum seekers that were coming was too many for the size of the town etc.

"There was also very genuine concerns about the level of services provided and particularly the stress put on schools if children were coming that don't have English as their first language, or on health services."

