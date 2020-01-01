150 cases of consular assistance active at any one time

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it helped more than 1,700 Irish citizens caught up in major incidents while abroad last year, including terrorist attacks, protests, and natural disaster.

Releasing its figures for 2019, the department said its consular assistance team is working on more than 150 active cases at any one time.

Medical help was required in 270 cases, while 268 families sought consular assistance following the death of a loved one abroad. Meanwhile, 243 arrests overseas required the department’s attention, while welfare issues accounted for 184 cases handled in 2019.

A total of 112 cases related to assisting the victims of crime abroad, while mental health issues accounted for 92 cases taken on by the consular assistance team.

Missing persons were reported to the department 72 times last year, there were 64 instances of deportation that required attention, while prisoners accounted for 40 cases handled.

Child welfare and abduction incidents accounted for 21 and 13 cases respectively, while 344 were classified as “other”, bringing the number of new cases opened by the consular assistance team to 1,723.

The department cited terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka and Kenya, protests in Hong Kong, and political instability in South America as incidents that led to calls from Irish citizens for consular assistance.

Reflecting on the end of year figures, the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney recommended that citizens consult the department’s travel advice before travelling.

“Irish citizens continue to travel more often and more widely than ever before – meaning a greater frequency and complexity of consular cases. This presents ever-growing challenges in providing assistance for Irish citizens who get into difficulty overseas,” Mr Coveney said.

He said constantly updated travel advice is available on the department website and Twitter account.

The Tánaiste also recommended that citizens consider comprehensive travel insurance before travelling.

“While most journeys overseas go smoothly, the 2019 statistics show that things can and do go wrong and that it is important to be prepared.

As people consider travel plans for the year ahead, I urge them to get comprehensive travel insurance.

Anyone travelling to Europe should also carry the EHIC European Health Insurance Card, while those going to higher-risk countries should register their travel details with us online.

“I greatly appreciate the efforts of our network of 94 honorary consuls in 60 countries, and the assistance they provide to Irish citizens. Our honorary consuls complement the work of our embassies and consulates in providing vital frontline services.

“I also want to acknowledge the great work done by our partner organisations including the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre and the Irish Council for Prisoners Overseas in assisting citizens who find themselves in distress.”