15-year-old reported missing in Dublin

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 05:38 PM

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing teenage boy in Dublin.

Aleksejs Snitko was last seen when he left his home in Balbriggan at around 4pm yesterday.

The 15-year-old is 6ft tall, of average build, with blue eyes and short black hair - styled on top with the sides shaved.

He was wearing grey Under Armour shoes, a tight navy cotton tracksuit bottoms and a grey hoody under a navy coat. He was also carrying a blue Puma backpack

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station at 01-8020510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


