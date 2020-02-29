15-year-old missing from Dublin located safe and well

Update 1.55pm: Daniel Grainger has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier: Gardaí concerned for welfare of 15-year-old missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 15-year-old missing from Dublin.

Daniel Grainger is missing from his home in Bushy Park House in Terenure.

Gardaí said Daniel was last seen when he left home in his school uniform to go to school in Terenure.

He was wearing his grey school jumper, grey trousers and black shoes.

Daniel is described as being 5'10" with a slim build. He has short sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí said he was also carrying a school bag which had a navy tracksuit in it.

Gardaí and Daniel's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information or who can assist gardaí in locating Daniel are asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 - 6666400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.