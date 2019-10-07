News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
15-person jury will be sworn to hear Adrian Donohoe murder trial

Adrian Donohoe
By Eoin Reynolds
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 06:16 PM

A 15-person jury will be sworn to hear the trial of a man charged with murdering a garda more than six and a half years ago, a judge at the Central Criminal Court said today.

Aaron Brady (27) from New Road, Crossmaglen was last year charged with the murder of a member of An Garda Siochana, Adrian Donohoe, in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25, 2013.

Justice Michael White today scheduled Mr Brady's trial to begin on October 21.

He agreed to empanel a 15-person jury after Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution suggested the trial could continue into January 2020.

