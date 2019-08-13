News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
15 people rescued after being swept out to sea in Donegal

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 07:54 PM

15 people have been rescued after being swept out to sea off Magheroarty beach in west Donegal this afternoon.

Rescue services were tasked to the scene after they received a number of emergency calls reporting that people were in difficulty off of the coast.

The alarm was raised sometime after 4pm.

10 people were airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital by the rescue 118 helicopter.

Five others were treated at the scene by waiting ambulances.

The operation was coordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre, while on scene support was also provided by the Tory Ferry Queen of Aran and Mulroy Coast Guard Unit.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said that this was a very lucky outcome and thanked the public for quickly alerting the Coast Guard Rescue services.

The Helicopter crew deserve special commendation for their efficient response to a difficult challenge as do staff in Malin Head for coordinating an operation with a successful outcome, the spokesperson said.

