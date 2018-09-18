€1.4m worth of goods stolen from farms in last year

Gardaí are advising farmers to lock gates, light up their yards and remove keys from vehicles to help prevent thefts from farms.

While figures from the Garda Analysis Service show that farm thefts nationally fell by 8% from September 2017 to August 2018, gardaí have warned against complacency with €1.4m worth of goods stolen from farms during that time.

According to the figures, there were approximately 1,100 reported farm theft incidents between September 2017 and August 2018.

Incidents in the last 12 months were more likely to occur at night than during the day.

"Although farm thefts have fallen by 8% in the last 12 months, I would caution against complacency,” said Sergeant Graham Kavanagh, crime prevention officer for the Laois/Offaly Garda Division.

"Farms are businesses and as such I would advise each farmer to restrict access to their yard, lock gates when not in use and ensure the property is well lit; more farm thefts occur at night than during the day.”

Sergeant Kavanagh urged farmers to ensure that machinery, tools and vehicles are secured properly, and details such as serial numbers or property markings are recorded and photographed.

Store keys safely; too many vehicles are taken from farms with the key in them.

"Join a Community Text Alert scheme and report suspicious activity to gardaí,” said Sergeant Kavanagh.

The figures are released as the gardaí launch their marquee at the National Ploughing Championships 2018.

They will be providing crime prevention advice on farm security at the marquee, as well as personal safety and home security advice.

Animals worth €350,000 stolen between September 2017 and August 2018

Around 1 in 3 tractors stolen from farms are stolen with the key

Around 3 in 4 of vans stolen from farms are stolen with the key

