148 people killed on Irish roads last year

By Michelle McGlynn
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 09:17 PM

There has been a 4% increase in road deaths.

2019 saw 148 people killed on the roads, up 7 on the same time in 2018.

While the number of serious injury crashes have risen by 1%.

Gardaí say they are committed to reversing the upward trend in incidents for 2020.

They say a month of action on road safety will take place in February.

As part of this month of action there will be additional speed checks conducted across the country.

This will coincide with the rollout of two new types of speed detection devices.

Throughout February, there will also be mobile phone enforcement and seatbelt operations.

In 2019, there was an increase of 5% in detections of motorists driving while intoxicated.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been 741 arrests for driving under the influence. During the same period last year, there were 600 arrests.

Of these, 489 were over the legal limit and 170 were for drug-driving.

The RSA found that in 867 fatal collisions examined, 38% involved a driver, motorcyclist, cyclist or pedestrian who had consumed alcohol.

Last year, one in 10 drivers were detected for incidents of driving while intoxicated the morning after.

Next month, gardaí say they will be making every effort to ensure that cycle lanes are accessible to cyclists.

There will be regular patrols conducted in areas where cycle lanes are provided and where vehicles are obstructing these lanes appropriate action will be taken.

The new offence of 'Dangerous overtaking of a pedal cyclist' is being enforced and where such incidents are reported they will be fully investigated.

"I would also appeal to pedal cyclists to be aware of the Fixed charge notices which apply to them on the public road," said Superintendent Eddie Golden.

"Cyclists have a responsibility to stay within the rules of the road for the safety of all.”

TOPIC: Road deaths

