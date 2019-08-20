News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
140 sheep die following blaze at Donegal farm

File image
By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 11:02 AM

More than 140 sheep were burned alive following a huge fire in a Co Donegal farm shed.

The blaze broke out on the farm at Drumbuoy in Lifford on Sunday last.

Gardaí were alerted to the blaze at around 1pm and rushed to the scene along with a number of fire tenders.

However, when the emergency services arrived the blaze had already taken hold.

The huge blaze in the corrugated steel shed was inflamed even more by the presence of a large number of hay bales.

All 140 shep contained in the shed unfortunately perished before they could be rescued.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody who was in the St Jude's Court area of Lifford just before 1pm on Sunday last.

They especially want to hear from anybody who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Investigations into the possible cause of the fire are still ongoing and anybody with any information is asked to contact Lifford Garda station on 074 914100.

