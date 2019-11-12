14-year-old missing from Dublin located safe and well

Update 9.05pm: Kayleigh Egan has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier:

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Kayleigh Egan was last seen today in the Drimnagh area of Dublin 12.

She is described as being 5'6", with a medium build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and pink/black Tommy Hilfiger runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Kayleigh is asked to contact Gardaí in Crumlin on 016 666 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.