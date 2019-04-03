NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
14-month-old baby boy dies after fall in Co Wexford

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 06:13 PM

A 14-month-old boy has died following an accident in Co Wexford.

The infant was pronounced dead at Wexford Hospital yesterday afternoon after being brought from Clonroche.

It is understood the boy fell down the stairs.

Gardaí are treating the incident as an accident and say that no further details are available.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí in Wexford are investigating the sudden death of an infant male who was pronounced dead at Wexford Hospital yesterday afternoon after being brought from Clonroche.

"Gardaí are preparing a file for the coroner. The death is not believed to be suspicious. No further details are available."

KEYWORDS

GardaiWexford

