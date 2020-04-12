14 deaths as number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland hits 9,655

The Department of Health has announced that 14 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, while there are more than 400 new cases of the disease.
The National Public Health Emergency Team stated that the people included six females and eight males.
12 deaths located in the east of Ireland, while there were two in the west of the country. 10 people were reported as having underlying health conditions
There have now been 334 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
It was also announced that there are 430 new cases of the virus in Ireland.
An additional 297 confirmed cases of Covid-19 was reported by a laboratory in Germany.
With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The HPSC also announced new data as Friday April 10, when there was 8,496 cases. The data - including German results received to that date - revealed:
Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that Ireland will face some of its darkest days in the weeks ahead, as it battles to contain the spread of coronavirus.
In a video message posted on Twitter, Mr Varadkar said that the country is preparing to reach its Covid-19 peak later this month.
“The number of hospitalisations and sadly the number of deaths continues to rise,” he said.
“So we cannot lose focus. We cannot lessen our efforts. In fact, we need to redouble them for the next few weeks.
“It’s more important than ever that we persevere. It’s possible that we haven’t seen the peak yet.
“When it comes, perhaps later this month, we will experience some of our darkest days. So we need to maintain our discipline and resolve in the knowledge that better days are to come.”